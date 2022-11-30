Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Attorney drops misconduct lawsuit against Angelina County commissioners

Robert Flournoy
Robert Flournoy
By Avery Gorman and Carrie Provinsal
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin attorney Robert Flournoy has dropped the lawsuit filed against county commissioners in July 2022.

Flournoy had accused court members of covering up their own misconduct when the commissioners fired Chuck Walker as the county’s road engineer in March 2022 and then replaced him.

Flournoy said the county commissioners hiring of James McMullen as the county’s new road engineer is “illegal and ineffective without a public finding that the commissioners court is “unable” to hire an engineer.

Flournoy was asking for the district court to reinstate Walker with back pay until a proper hearing is allowed.

Walker has filed his own whistleblower lawsuit against Angelina County and Flournoy said his lawsuit was no longer needed.

The Angelina County Commissioners Court considered holding Flournoy in contempt of court for what they described as disrespectful behavior during a public hearing.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy Watkins
Houston man avoids prison for Tyler catalytic converter thefts
The home is a total loss, according to a Smith County deputy. (PHOTO: Ricky Romo)
House fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people Tuesday night
SFA Board of Regents hear recommendation on joining system affiliation.
Regents approve SFA joining University of Texas system
East Texas authorities have accused Rick Dixon, 61, of North Fork, California of attempting to...
Affidavit: Suspect in East Texas pursuit transporting more than 30 pounds of marijuana, large amount of cash
Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, is a suspect in a murder case in Minneapolis.
Minnesota woman wanted for murder arrested in Longview Monday

Latest News

‘Operation Crypto Runner’ lands 21 indictments from federal grand jury in Tyler
‘Operation Crypto Runner’ lands 21 indictments from federal grand jury in Tyler
Brittany McGlone was murdered in 2007.
Charge dismissed for man accused in Wood County cold murder case
Charles Lennon Jr.
Bullard man pleads guilty to concealing murdered woman’s body
Avory Coleman
Houston men given adjudicated sentences for Tyler catalytic converter thefts