Amarillo police: Suspect identified after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department said the suspect has been identified after a woman was found dead at a Toot’n Totum Travel Center in east Amarillo.
APD said about 6:40 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot at the gas station in the area of East Interstate 40 and South Lakeside Drive on an unconscious and unresponsive woman.
APD said 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza was pronounced dead from a homicide.
During the investigation, APD Homicide Unit found a suspect and placed them in custody.
The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old, John Paul Ortega.
Ortega was arrested for murder and booked in the Potter County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
