WebXtra: Lindale native shares experience of Coast Guard rescue mission

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Lindale native who “got the bug to want to fly” from his Navy pilot father helped save a life while on a Thanksgiving Day rescue mission in the Coast Guard. Lt. Travis Rhea shares his story with KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti.

Rhea is a 2008 graduate of Lindale High School and has served in the Coast Guard for nearly nine years. He said it’s moments like this that remind him why he enlisted in the Coast Guard in the first place.

“Getting able to go out and search and save somebody’s life. It’s extremely rewarding and ... something I’ll never forget,” he said.

Coast Guard helicopter
Coast Guard helicopter(KLTV)

