Suspect arrested, accused of trying to steal car at Rusk County convenience store

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail in Rusk County after authorities said he tried to rob a person of their car.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, authorities responded to a call of a shooting at Clayton’s Convenience Store at the intersection of State Highway 322 and FM 2011 outside of Lakeport.

The Rusk and Gregg County Sheriff’s Offices responded since it’s just inside Rusk County near the county line. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, there was a fight in the parking lot which moved inside the store. The suspect, Tyler Wallace of Longview, was allegedly trying to steal the victim’s car.

In the store Wallace allegedly hit the victim in the head with his gun and it fired a shot. No one was hit. Wallace fled the store with the victim’s car keys and ran to a nearby residence. Deputies located the suspect and took him into custody without incident. He is charged with Aggravated Robbery. The victim was treated at the scene and released.

