SFA volleyball to face Baylor in NCAA tournament Thursday night

By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lady Jacks volleyball team will take on the Baylor Lady Bears this week in their first game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Head Coach Debbie Humphreys said, “We’re in the NCAA tournament. I mean, that pretty much says it all. We are glad that we’re driving distance from home so that our fans can come see us, you know, have another opportunity to see this team play. And we’re just looking forward to the opportunity to test ourselves against some really top level competition.”

And when asked about the Baylor Lady Bears volleyball team, Coach Humphreys went on to talk about their size.

“Well, when you look at Baylor’s look across the net and you see a lot of size. We’re used to, we talked about this today in practice, but we’re used to seeing size on the other side of the net. We’re used to seeing jumpy players. I think the difference is you’re seeing it at every single position. So you know, a little bit different, but they also have their flaws, you know, and we are working on trying to find what all of those are at this point in time,” she said. “We got to serve top so that they don’t have a middle attack option and we got to pass well so that we do and that’s going to be the key.”

First serve is Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

