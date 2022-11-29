Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An hours-long standoff between Shreveport police and an elderly woman ended peacefully.

Authorities have detained her and another person who was in the home with her.

Officers were dispatched Tuesday morning (Nov. 29) to the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks Drive in reference to a vandalism call, a police spokesman said.

When officers arrived about 10:35 a.m., they determined that there was some sort of dispute between neighbors and that, at some point, the woman allegedly fired a shot at a neighbor’s vehicle.

On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting...
On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting reports that an elderly woman was shooting at cars.(KSLA)

Police then set up a perimeter around the house and set about working to get her to come out of the dwelling. Negotiators tried to make contact with her.

SPD said they had reason to believe the woman might have mental health issues.

On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting...
On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting reports that an elderly woman was shooting at cars.(KSLA)

No injuries were reported.

Bossier City Police Department assisted by loaning its armored vehicles.

Shreveport police officials on the scene credited officers with doing what they were trained to do, thus resulting in a peaceful resolution of the situation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside Longview ER
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Andrew Thomas Boaz, 35, of Winona
Winona man accused of stealing more than $85,000 using fake online company
East Texas authorities have accused Rick Dixon, 61, of North Fork, California of attempting to...
Affidavit: Suspect in East Texas pursuit transporting more than 30 pounds of marijuana, large amount of cash

Latest News

The home is a total loss, according to a Smith County deputy. (PHOTO: Ricky Romo)
Massive house fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people
Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth
RAW INTERVIEW: Smith Co. deputy fire marshal gives details of house fire
The home is a total loss, according to a Smith County deputy.
PHOTOS: Several departments battling massive house fire on Tyler’s west side
Ollie and his son Teddy Flores
UT Health East Texas nurse, son light hospital’s annual Christmas tree
Presentation on incorporating Paper Ballots
Wood County held workshop discussing use of paper ballots