KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!

In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28.

The baby weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

He then shared a picture of the baby.

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍 @BrittanyLynne pic.twitter.com/2ltjXsnE09 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.