Minnesota woman wanted for murder arrested in Longview Monday

Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, is a suspect in a murder case in Minneapolis.
Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, is a suspect in a murder case in Minneapolis.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of a woman wanted for second degree murder out of Minnesota.

On Monday, Longview Police Department received the tip from Gregg County Crime Stoppers Network. The tip gave the location of a murder suspect wanted out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. LPD detectives with the Special Investigations Apprehension Unit found the suspect in Gregg County and arrested her.

She has been identified as Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, and she was arrested on a warrant for second degree murder. Roberts was booked into the Gregg County Jail Monday and remains there on an other agency hold.

Minneapolis Police Department said on Oct. 12 that Roberts was charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Tanasha Austin, 30. The shooting occurred on March 18 during an argument outside an apartment building on Colfax Ave. in Minneapolis according to KMSP in Minnesota.

