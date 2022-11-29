Marshall man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman, child

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Monday shooting injuring a woman and child.

The Marshall Police Department said Dameion Deon Redd, 43, was arrested following an investigation into the shooting incident that occurred just after 12 a.m. Monday morning in the 2500 block of East End Boulevard South. A department spokesperson said in a written statement that officers responded to 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, officers found two gunshot victims, a woman and a child, inside an apartment home. Both were transported to area hospitals.

Redd was booked into the Harrison County Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.