Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man wounded in overnight shooting in Temple

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Crime tape and police lights graphic.(MGN)
By Alyssa Ytuarte
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:08 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A man was wounded in a shooting overnight in Temple.

It happened at about at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the 300 block of E. Ave F.

One male was shot and taken to the hospital.

The extent of the victim’s injury is currently unknown.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Temple police are currently investigating.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298- 5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside Longview ER
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Andrew Thomas Boaz, 35, of Winona
Winona man accused of stealing more than $85,000 using fake online company
A 28-year-old man was rescued after falling off a cruise ship and surviving 15 hours at sea.
Man stranded at sea rescued by U.S. Coast Guard, pilot from Lindale

Latest News

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt
WebXtra: Gregg County Commissioners Court meeting 11.29
Kennedy Watkins
Houston man avoids prison for Tyler catalytic converter thefts
Houston man gets deferred adjudication for Tyler catalytic converter thefts
Houston man gets deferred adjudication for Tyler catalytic converter thefts
Green Street bridge accident
WebXtra: City of Longview faces challenge in addressing Green Street overpass
WebXtra: City of Longview faces challenge in addressing Green Street overpass