Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is coming back to theaters

"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights...
"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights only.(Paramount Pictures/Pixabay)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – In honor of its 75th anniversary, “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be coming back to theaters.

The Christmas classic will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights only. You’ll be able to catch the film Dec. 18 and 21.

The movie premiered in New York on Dec. 20, 1946, and was followed by its nationwide release on Jan. 7, 1947, according to IMDb.

For tickets or to see if “It’s a Wonderful Life” is coming to a theater near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside Longview ER
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Andrew Thomas Boaz, 35, of Winona
Winona man accused of stealing more than $85,000 using fake online company
A 28-year-old man was rescued after falling off a cruise ship and surviving 15 hours at sea.
Man stranded at sea rescued by U.S. Coast Guard, pilot from Lindale

Latest News

WebXtra: City of Longview faces challenge in addressing Green Street overpass
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calls for a...
Schumer: Resolve rail strike
A vigil in Chesapeake, Virginia, honors the memory of shooting victims who died last week at a...
Walmart employee who survived mass shooting at Virginia store files $50 million lawsuit
Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.
Twitter no longer enforcing COVID-19 misinformation policy