Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Houston man avoids prison for Tyler catalytic converter thefts

Kennedy Watkins made the plea in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. Skeen gave Watkins eight years of deferred adjudication, but withheld a finding
By Willie Downs and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man has pleaded guilty to stealing catalytic converters in Tyler.

Kennedy Watkins made the plea in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. Skeen gave Watkins eight years of deferred adjudication, but withheld a finding of guilty for Watkins.

As part of his plea agreement, Watkins will have to serve 30 more days in the Smith County jail. If he violates his agreement, he will have to serve up to 10 years in prison. He will also have to pay restitution in the amount to be determined at a later date.

Watkins is one of three Houston men who were arrested after Tyler police said they were caught with several catalytic converters that were sawed off of vehicles. Tedrick Dyrone Perry, Jr. and Avory Marquis Coleman are also charged in connection to the thefts. They are both scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

RELATED: 3 Houston men arrested for allegedly sawing catalytic converters off Tyler vehicles

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside Longview ER
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Andrew Thomas Boaz, 35, of Winona
Winona man accused of stealing more than $85,000 using fake online company
A 28-year-old man was rescued after falling off a cruise ship and surviving 15 hours at sea.
Man stranded at sea rescued by U.S. Coast Guard, pilot from Lindale

Latest News

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt
WebXtra: Gregg County Commissioners Court meeting 11.29
Houston man gets deferred adjudication for Tyler catalytic converter thefts
Houston man gets deferred adjudication for Tyler catalytic converter thefts
Green Street bridge accident
WebXtra: City of Longview faces challenge in addressing Green Street overpass
WebXtra: City of Longview faces challenge in addressing Green Street overpass