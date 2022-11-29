Houston man avoids prison for Tyler catalytic converter thefts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man has pleaded guilty to stealing catalytic converters in Tyler.

Kennedy Watkins made the plea in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. Skeen gave Watkins eight years of deferred adjudication, but withheld a finding of guilty for Watkins.

As part of his plea agreement, Watkins will have to serve 30 more days in the Smith County jail. If he violates his agreement, he will have to serve up to 10 years in prison. He will also have to pay restitution in the amount to be determined at a later date.

Watkins is one of three Houston men who were arrested after Tyler police said they were caught with several catalytic converters that were sawed off of vehicles. Tedrick Dyrone Perry, Jr. and Avory Marquis Coleman are also charged in connection to the thefts. They are both scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

