Frankston man pleads guilty to 2018 robbery of Tyler gas station

By Willie Downs and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Tyler gas station at knifepoint in 2018.

Ty Golightly pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the crime. He will receive credit for 1680 days in jail.

Golightly robbed a Conoco gas station in Tyler in 2018. He was 19 at the time of the crime. During an interview with a Tyler Police Detective in 2018, Golightly also confessed to gas station robberies in Jacksonville and Lufkin.

RELATED: 19-year-old knife-wielding gas station robber turns himself in to authorities

