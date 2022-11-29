Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Strong/severe storms likely over far southern sections of East Texas
A few strong/severe storms possible into the early evening hours today. Cooler/Clear on Wed. Few showers Thur.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day continues for the far southern sections of East Texas until early this evening. The area of concern is south of Highway 7 (From Crockett to Center). A few strong/severe storms are possible. Once we get into the evening hours, the risk for severe weather ends. Overnight tonight, skies clear and temperatures cool down quite a bit. Sunny and cool on Wednesday...clouds return on Thursday with a few showers in the evening/overnight hours. Mostly Cloudy skies for Friday through Tuesday with a few scattered showers each day. On Tuesday, another cold front moves through, so chances for showers/thundershowers increase. Temperatures warm significantly into the weekend/early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside Longview ER
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Andrew Thomas Boaz, 35, of Winona
Winona man accused of stealing more than $85,000 using fake online company
East Texas authorities have accused Rick Dixon, 61, of North Fork, California of attempting to...
Affidavit: Suspect in East Texas pursuit transporting more than 30 pounds of marijuana, large amount of cash

Latest News

After some storms this afternoon over southern areas, much improved weather for all on Wednesday.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-29-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 11-29-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips