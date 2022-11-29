Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day continues for the far southern sections of East Texas until early this evening. The area of concern is south of Highway 7 (From Crockett to Center). A few strong/severe storms are possible. Once we get into the evening hours, the risk for severe weather ends. Overnight tonight, skies clear and temperatures cool down quite a bit. Sunny and cool on Wednesday...clouds return on Thursday with a few showers in the evening/overnight hours. Mostly Cloudy skies for Friday through Tuesday with a few scattered showers each day. On Tuesday, another cold front moves through, so chances for showers/thundershowers increase. Temperatures warm significantly into the weekend/early next week.

