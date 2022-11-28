Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A woman was killed in a crash as she was test-driving a new vehicle from a dealership in Florida on Saturday evening.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 76-year-old woman was killed when the 2023 Nissan Rogue she was test-driving was hit by an oncoming driver.

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan dealership and into the path of an oncoming SUV.

Polk County is located in central Florida, about 70 miles southwest of Orlando.

No further details were given.

