Woman, child shot inside Marshall apartment early Monday

(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A woman and child were shot just after midnight on Monday.

Marshall police dispatchers received several 911 calls from people who said they heard gunshots in their neighborhood early Monday morning. The calls came from people who live in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, police said. Police went to the area, and found that inside one of the apartments a woman and child had been shot. They were both taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said, “We will do everything we can, and we will use all our resources to bring this perpetrator to justice. This case is especially troubling because a child was shot with such complete disregard for life and safety.”

If you have any information about this shooting, please call Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

