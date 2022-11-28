Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston

A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC, VADM8992/Twitter, Rockstarkelley/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — More than 2 million people in the Houston area were under a boil order notice Monday after a power outage caused low pressure at a water purification plant, officials said.

The order means water must be boiled before it’s used for cooking, bathing or drinking. Multiple Houston area public and private schools, as well as some local colleges, were closed Monday as a result of the notice, while others made adjustments to provide affected campuses with bottled water and sanitizer. The warning was issued Sunday after a power outage at a water purification plant, the city’s public works department said.

Testing of the water quality was underway, according to Houston officials.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Twitter that the city believes the water is safe but a boil order was required because water pressure dropped below the required minimum by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. He said water sampling would begin Monday morning, and the boil order could be lifted 24 hours after the city is notified the water is safe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
A 28-year-old man was rescued after falling off a cruise ship and surviving 15 hours at sea.
Man stranded at sea rescued by U.S. Coast Guard, pilot from Lindale
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside Longview ER
Officers found the man to be armed with a gun, and he allegedly confronted them before being...
UPDATE: Man allegedly held wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville officer involved shooting
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death

Latest News

FILE - Kim Kardashian has been an ambassador for Balenciaga, and she broke her silence on an ad...
Kim Kardashian condemns Balenciaga in child ad scandal
Chris (right) and Christy Hill talk on East Texas Now about this week's Rotary Club Christmas...
Tyler Rotary Club to bring Christmas spirit downtown with annual parade
Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa erupting; county opens shelters as South Kona residents self-evacuate
Thermal imagery captures the lava flow after the eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii, which started...
Thermal cam captures Mauna Loa lava flow
Newell Vandergriff
Affidavit: Winona man accused of attempting to solicit minors for sex