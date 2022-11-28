Tyler police department gives tips to avoid shopping scams this holiday season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As people ramp up shopping for the holidays, criminals are ready to take advantage of those who let their guards down.

“Just because it’s easy to get or easy to get rid of, doesn’t mean you need to stop your safety checks,” says Tyler police department public information officer, Andy Erbaugh.

The holiday season is a time of gift giving, increasing the number of online transactions.

Erbaugh says buyers and sellers need to remain cautious so they are safe from holiday shopping scams.

He says while these crimes aren’t that common, thye do rise this time of year.

He says when purchasing from businesses, confirm they are verified legitimate before making a purchase.

He also says, “make sure number one that you look at the sellers’ reviews.”

Erbaugh says when purchasing off Facebook Marketplace, or other similar buy-sell-trade websites, to be safe when meeting someone to buy or sell a product.

He says to meet during the day, in a populated area -- and avoid meeting at your home. He says use cash to prevent having your i.d. stolen.

“Just make sure that when you get there, you are comfortable with where you’re at,” says Erbaugh. “If you feel uncomfortable at all, with the seller, or what you’re doing, then you can leave -- it’s not that important.”

When ordering online, he says to ensure someone is available to bring delivered packages inside to avoid having them stolen by porch thieves. Erbaugh says this is one of the most common crimes they see this time of year.

“This is a happy time of year, we love the holidays -- don’t get taken advantage of, don’t get things stolen from you, make proper choices when you’re doing these things, and think about them,” says Erbaugh. “Don’t just, you know, go ahead and do without any thought -- there is some thought that needs to go into this, about what you’re doing and how safe it is for your pocketbook and for your safety.”

The Tyler police department says if you have been defrauded or a victim of theft, to make a police report.

They say if a criminal scams one person, they have likely scammed many others as well.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.