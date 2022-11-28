Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County

Three suspects were arrested and booked into Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Three suspects were arrested and booked into Bosque County Sheriff's Office(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Two Hill County residents have been arrested for narcotics trafficking by the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Friday after a month’s long investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation

Investigators at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 25 met on an active narcotics transaction in the parking lot of the Cedron Creek package store located on FM 1713, just inside Bosque County in Morgan.

Investigators seized 28 grams of heroin based ecstasy, 1200 “hits” of LSD, and approximately $3,600 in cash.

Jason James Payne and Rose Mary Payne were apprehended as well as A third suspect who’s identification is pending.

The three suspects were booked into the Bosque County Jail and a felony charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance over 80 abuse units under 4000 abuse units and a felony charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance over 4 grams under 200 grams.

As a result of this investigation, future arrests are pending.

