Travel experts share tips ahead of Travel Deals Tuesday.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The focus today for consumers is Cyber Monday deals, but if you are looking to travel next year, Tuesday might be a good day to look at your trip options. Tuesday is being called Travel Deals Tuesday by some; for some companies, it’s the biggest travel day sales for the year.

“Our team of experts at Hopper looked at historical data and found that the Tuesday following Thanksgiving is the best day to book travel,” Hopper’s consumer travel expert Lindsay Schwimer said.

“We actually see 50% more deals on Travel Deal Tuesday than on Black Friday and 30% more deals than on Cyber Monday,” Swchimer said.

This comes at a time when TJ’s Travel Owner Tammy Jones-Deem said she is seeing a record number of people booking trips. In 2022 alone, she said she has booked two and a half years’ worth of clients.

“It’s just insane what’s going on. It’s not necessarily any one destination; it’s just people wanting to get out and have experiences,” Jones-Deem said.

As demand increases, so does the price for consumers. Jones-Deem said she was booking a trip from Dallas to London. “Normally those tickets are about $4,000 per person. Last week I looked, they were $6,000 a person.”

Schwimer said you can find deals across the board on Tuesday like booking flights and hotels. For example, “On Hopper we’re going to have up to 50% off hotels in major destinations like Santorini, Miami, Orlando.”

Jones-Deem said Travel Tuesday has great deals, but make sure you plan ahead. “Don’t jump into something that you’ve locked yourself into without understanding that there is a lot more to travel than just an airline ticket or a hotel. You have to look at all the components of the trip to make sure that the entire trip budget works for your budget rather than just one very small part of it.”

Overall, plan ahead and be patient when looking to book your next getaway.

