This year’s Student Bonfire rescheduled for January 2023

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - This year’s Student Bonfire has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 21, 2023.

It was scheduled to burn last Friday but had to be postponed due to concerns about ground conditions and the weather.

The stack will be lit shortly after sunset in a field on Old Hearne Road just north of OSR.

The following statement was shared on StudentBonfire.com:

Due to conditions on the new Stack Site and forecasted weather, we had to postpone Burn for Bonfire 2022.

The rains we experienced on an already saturated site were substantial. It will take some time for Stack Site and the adjoining parking fields to dry out enough to begin work on restoring safe access. We will be working hard in the coming weeks as Stack Site dries to line up resources, and square away the site to the best of our abilities. We welcome anyone motivated to reach at info@studentbonfire.com for opportunities to help get ready for Burn.

Stack will remain guarded until Burn. Leadership will be on rotation guarding Stack through the holidays so that Bonfire will be ready for Aggies everywhere in January.

Our primary objective is always to Build the Hell Outta Bonfire, and to pass down the Tradition to the next generation in the process. That objective complete, we now prepare to step off for Bonfire 2023 with the first step of every season... to Burn the Hell Outta Bonfire 2022!

