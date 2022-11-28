Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texas Parks & Wildlife predict ‘moderate’ harvest for deer season

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 3 weeks into the East Texas deer hunting season, and this is when game wardens say they see a slight ‘lull’ in hunting, after the Thanksgiving holiday.

A super bowl for hunters, deer season has traditionally been a time when the bulk of Texas hunters participate.

“Seen a lot of activity out in the fields this week. First couple of weeks of November typically are the busiest time of the season, " says Gregg county game warden Todd Long.

Texas Parks and Wildlife biologists projected a ‘moderate’ hunting season because of summer drought which withered vegetation creating limited foraging opportunities. Meaning smaller weights and antler growth.

But so far, so good.

“I don’t see any kind of patterns with skinnier deer or low weights . Good looking deer coming through the processors this year,” the game warden says.

Late fall rains may have helped provide much needed grazing for white-tails.

“The fields are really green. I’ve got 8 or 9 does right behind me out grazing. Deer coming out from the rains eating the fresh grass,” Long says.

TPWD says Texas has one of the largest white tail deer populations in the country and harvest numbers are expected to be good.

“The numbers are up there. I don’t see any dip in activity. Lots of deer coming into the processors. I’m not sure as far as moderate, high or low compared to past years, but I can tell you it’s still early,” Todd says.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
A 28-year-old man was rescued after falling off a cruise ship and surviving 15 hours at sea.
Man stranded at sea rescued by U.S. Coast Guard, pilot from Lindale
Officers found the man to be armed with a gun, and he allegedly confronted them before being...
UPDATE: Man allegedly held wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville officer involved shooting
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside Longview ER
Police responded to a report of possible carbon monoxide poisoning and found three children and...
Gun Barrel City police investigate death of 6-year-old boy

Latest News

Jake Parker signs new deal with CFL Saskatchewan Rough Riders
Jake Parker signs deal with the CFL Saskatchewan Rough Riders
Jake Parker signs new deal with CFL Saskatchewan Rough Riders
Jake Parker speaks about his journey towards a new contract with CFL Saskatchewan Rough Riders
West Ridge Mall was in full swing with holiday shoppers on Friday, November 25, also called...
Retail Expert explains Black Friday turn out compared to previous years
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside Longview ER