Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a lovely Sunday, filled with sunshine and comfortable highs in the 60s areawide. Skies will remain clear overnight and throughout most of the day tomorrow, meaning more of that sweet sunshine and some spots likely hitting 70 degrees for a few hours tomorrow afternoon! Clouds will increase Monday night, and showers will begin to pop up during the morning hours of our Tuesday. Storm chances begin to ramp up later in the day, so a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the PM hours of Tuesday into the pre-dawn morning hours of Wednesday. A dry-line crossing through Texas and a potent upper-level disturbance overhead will aid in the development of showers and isolated storms likely after 12 PM on Tuesday. Should any storms become severe Tuesday afternoon or evening, damaging gusty winds and pocket change hail up to the size of quarters would be the main severe threats, although isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Greater severe threats are present in Louisiana and southern Arkansas, but it is likely that some storms will first develop in East Texas, become strong to severe, and then cross over the state line into Louisiana. Storm chances will persist through the evening and into the very early morning hours of Wednesday before a strong cold front moves in and clears our showers and storms out from west to east. Once our strong cold front clears us early Wednesday morning, skies will clear, and temperatures will drop down quite a bit thanks to some gusty northerly winds. We’ll likely see some patchy frost by Thursday morning, then another quick warm up back into the 60s for next Friday/Saturday, and maybe even some lower 70s by next Sunday.

