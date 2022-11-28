Retail Expert explains Black Friday turn out compared to previous years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Thanksgiving weekend used to kick off the holiday shopping season with big sales on Black Friday. However, habits have changed a great deal in the last few years.

“It’s much calmer than it was then retailers have offered the values over the last month to get the customers where it wasn’t so crazy on black Friday,” says retail expert Rich Hollander.

Hollander says back in 2019, Retailers were pushing black Friday sales much more than this year.

“Retailers have said there was nothing gained by having those crazy hours. You had some frenzy that was going on in the store some excitement, but it was exhausting for everybody that was involved in it,” says Hollander.

He says retailers have spread out their sales to prevent overcrowding due to safety concerns for the customers. Some Retailers have started their sales as early as October.

“A lot of people have gotten in the habit of buying online, and so retailers, probably the most flexible segment of our economy, have said I’m going to take advantage of that,” Hallander says.

However, Hollander Says In store retail is still outnumbering online sales.

He also says that shoppers are glad to be able to get out of the house since the pandemic to go and have the shopping experience.

“There’s no way shopping online can replicate the feeling of being inside the store. That’s why when you shop online, they let you know the store is only two miles away so you can go experience the touch and feel of the product,” said Hollander.

“It’s the biggest delta from a normal day to a great big busy day you’ll see that go on but it’s not even close in revenue for the biggest day of the year,” Hollander said.

Harrison says The Saturday before Christmas is when retailers bring in the most revenue.

“Because of issues with the supply chain and people being afraid that they wouldn’t have enough inventory for the holiday season, they have tons of inventory, and they are going to sell it this holiday season,” said Hollander.

Hollander said consumers can get the most value on fashion merchandise and electronics this holiday season.

