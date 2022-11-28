Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rep. Dean files bills to restrict government from banning natural gas use

By Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Representative Jay Dean has filed the first bills of his legislative package for the 88th Legislative Session.

According to a press release, House Bill 743 and House Bill 744 protect the oil and gas industry and Texas consumers against the types of local bans on natural gas, propane, or gas-powered equipment seen come out of places like California.

“The bill basically is trying to put in place some mechanism by which we can set in statute where cities can not outlaw if you will the use of natural gas or propane as a means of fuel for appliances,” Dean said.

Dean said this was introduced in the last legislative session and did receive some opposition at the time.

“We had some California thinking in the house legislature that are very liberal when it comes to the Green New Deal type concept, unfortunately they forget that the state of Texas is probably the epicenter of the oil and gas industry not just in Texas or the United States but in the world and how much of our economy is supported by the oil and gas industry, so I don’t think they will have the type of votes to kill a bill like this so we feel real good about it,” Dean said.

