Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man accused of robbing someone in Nacogdoches County is now accused of also robbing a man outside a Dollar General store in Flint.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint outside the Dollar General in the 20000 block of State Highway 155 on at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The affidavit states that the victim told investigators he was attempting to get into his vehicle outside the store when a black male placed a silver-colored pistol into his side and demanded his wallet. The victim said the suspect then left the scene in a four-door silver car while wearing a black hoodie and mask. The incident took place four days before the Nacogdoches County robbery, also outside a Dollar General, in which Neal is also accused.

The affidavit states the investigating deputy was contacted by deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office following the incident on Monday, Nov. 14. Nacogdoches County investigators said they apprehended Neal, along with Neal’s brother, who was located in a four-door silver car which also contained a black mask and a silver-colored pistol.

When the investigating deputy traveled to Nacogdoches County to interview the suspect, Neal allegedly confirmed he was at the Dollar General store on November 11 at 11 a.m. and that he was driving a silver four-door Honda with stolen license plates and had in his possession a silver .25 caliber pistol. However, the affidavit states Neal denied committing the robbery itself. Despite this denial, Neal was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

