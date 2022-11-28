Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A beautiful forecast for our Monday. Sunny/mostly sunny skies will continue into this afternoon, as temperatures warm into the upper 60s. This evening, skies will remain mostly clear, and temperatures will cool into the upper 50s. Overnight, clouds roll back into East Texas and rain chances return to the forecast. Tuesday will start off mostly cloudy with showers possible. Through the day, showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible. There is a low chance for a few stronger to severe thunderstorms in East Texas on Tuesday, but the higher chance for severe weather is east of our area. Even with the clouds and rain tomorrow, temperatures are still expected to peak in the mid 70s, making it the warmest day in recent memory.

If you’re like me, you’re looking forward to the “warmer” temperatures. Unfortunately, the cold front associated with Tuesday’s storms will clear the area Wednesday morning, ushering in cooler air. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 50s, and Thursday morning lows in the mid 30s. It is possible some areas could drop to the freezing mark or below before we start to warm back up. By the time we get to Saturday and Sunday, highs will be back in the upper 60s and low 70s. Right now, there are chances for scattered showers over the weekend, with the highest chance right now being overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. OF course, we’re still six/seven days away and there will be changes to the forecast. Have a great Monday.

