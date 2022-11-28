Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Man wanted for aggravated assault
Man wanted for aggravated assault(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is wanted in connection to a sexual assault case of a minor.

Daniel Zepeda Jr., 23, is wanted by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Zepeda is wanted on the aggravated assault and manufacture of a controlled substance.

His last known address is the 3600 block of Corpus Christi Street in Laredo, Texas.

He’s described as having brown eyes, black hair, weighs 160lbs, and stands at 5′6.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

All calls will remain anonymous.

