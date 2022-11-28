Gunfire reported in Nuevo Laredo after arrest of alleged crime boss
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Gunfire is reported around Nuevo Laredo on Monday morning after the arrest of the head of a criminal organization.
Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced during a press conference that the individual is facing several criminal charges.
The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo announced that a “Shelter in place” notice was issued around 6 a.m.
Four hours later, they say the situation has begun to normalize but they recommend a shelter in place for residents and visitors.
