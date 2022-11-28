First Alert Weather Day for late Tuesday afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Tuesday looks to be a very spring-like day with a strong storm system moving into the region. The day will start with cloudy skies and some light rain or drizzle during the morning hours.

By midday and early afternoon, there will be breaks in the clouds. It will be breezy and warm with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for parts of Deep East Texas. Only a few thunderstorms are expected to develop, but anything that does develop could become strong to severe with damaging winds, small hail and an isolated tornado possible.

The majority of East Texas most likely won’t see thunderstorms and those storms that do develop will move out quickly Tuesday evening

