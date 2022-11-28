Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

First Alert Weather Day for late Tuesday afternoon

Severe Weather Risks
Severe Weather Risks((Source: KLTV))
By Katie Vossler and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Tuesday looks to be a very spring-like day with a strong storm system moving into the region.  The day will start with cloudy skies and some light rain or drizzle during the morning hours. 

By midday and early afternoon, there will be breaks in the clouds.  It will be breezy and warm with temperatures reaching the mid 70s.  There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for parts of Deep East Texas.  Only a few thunderstorms are expected to develop, but anything that does develop could become strong to severe with damaging winds, small hail and an isolated tornado possible. 

The majority of East Texas most likely won’t see thunderstorms and those storms that do develop will move out quickly Tuesday evening

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
A 28-year-old man was rescued after falling off a cruise ship and surviving 15 hours at sea.
Man stranded at sea rescued by U.S. Coast Guard, pilot from Lindale
Officers found the man to be armed with a gun, and he allegedly confronted them before being...
UPDATE: Man allegedly held wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville officer involved shooting
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside Longview ER
Police responded to a report of possible carbon monoxide poisoning and found three children and...
Gun Barrel City police investigate death of 6-year-old boy

Latest News

Jake Parker signs new deal with CFL Saskatchewan Rough Riders
Jake Parker signs deal with the CFL Saskatchewan Rough Riders
Jake Parker signs new deal with CFL Saskatchewan Rough Riders
Jake Parker speaks about his journey towards a new contract with CFL Saskatchewan Rough Riders
Texas Parks & Wildlife predict ‘moderate’ harvest for deer season
West Ridge Mall was in full swing with holiday shoppers on Friday, November 25, also called...
Retail Expert explains Black Friday turn out compared to previous years