Evening Weather at your Fingertips

A Few Strong/Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tue Afternoon/Southern Areas
A few isolated thunderstorms possible on Tuesday afternoon, mainly over southern areas...Deep East Texas
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The weather should remain very nice through much of the night tonight, then increasing clouds are expected with a few showers during the morning hours. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible, now likely, tomorrow afternoon, as a storm system moves through. The best chances for isolated stronger/severe storms will be over Deep East Texas, generally south of Hwy 7, or from Crockett to Nacogdoches to Center. North of this area, only a few isolated thunderstorms are even possible...and if they occur, they shouldn’t be severe in nature. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Hwy 7. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of this area under a Slight Risk for Severe Weather. Most of the severe weather that is forecast for tomorrow will be over northern Louisiana/Southern Arkansas/northern Mississippi and western Tennessee. If we experience a severe storm, gusty winds of 60 mph are possible along with a few areas of large hail. An isolated tornado is not out of the question, but the chances are very small at this time. We will monitor this for you closely. Much cooler temperatures are expected behind a cold front that moves through overnight Tuesday/Wednesday early morning. Only a few showers are even possible on Thursday evening. More clouds Friday through Monday are expected with a few showers on Saturday, Sunday, and possibly on Monday. Much warmer temperatures are likely as well as we head into the weekend. Have a great Monday.

