Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Boil water notice rescinded for Redland Water Supply customers

(Envato Elements)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice issued on Nov. 21 for Redland Water Supply System customers has been rescinded.

This notice affects all of FM 2021 east and west of Highway 59, including Winston 8 Ranch Road, Doubletree and Redland Estates.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and boiling is no longer necessary.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Guy Ham or Billie Jo Schooley at Redland Water Supply, 2687 FM 2021, Lufkin, or call the office at (936) 634-5070.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
A 28-year-old man was rescued after falling off a cruise ship and surviving 15 hours at sea.
Man stranded at sea rescued by U.S. Coast Guard, pilot from Lindale
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside Longview ER
Officers found the man to be armed with a gun, and he allegedly confronted them before being...
UPDATE: Man allegedly held wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville officer involved shooting
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death

Latest News

Boil water notice issued for Mims Water Supply
Boil water notice rescinded for City of Zavalla
Yantis man killed after vehicle crashes into tree
Andrew Thomas Boaz, 35, of Winona
Winona man accused of stealing more than $85,000 using fake online company