ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The Zavalla public water system has rescinded a boil water notice issued on Nov. 14.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and boiling is no longer necessary.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Carlos Guzman at (936) 897-3311.

