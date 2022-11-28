Boil water notice issued for Mims Water Supply

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Mims Water Supply due to a line break in the Big Oaks Subdivision off of FM 729.

This notice only affects customers in the Big Oaks Subdivision.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil water, the public water system officials will notify customers.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact General Manager and Operator David Oney at (903) 601-2746 or Office Manager Paula Hathcoat at (903) 601-2155. You may also contact the business office, located at 12688 FM 729, at (903) 755-3185 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

