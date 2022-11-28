Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Arrest sparks violence in Mexico border city across from Laredo

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) - Gunfire broke out before dawn across the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, prompting the cancellation of classes and an advisory from the U.S. Consulate to shelter in place.

The gunfire broke out Monday at several points in the city across from Laredo, Texas. Bus services stopped running.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says the shootings are in response to the arrest of a cartel leader. A military officer who is not authorized to be quoted by name told The Associated Press that the suspect was a leader of the Northeast cartel, an offshoot of the old Zetas gang.

In videos posted on social media, bursts of gunfire can be heard in the pre-dawn hours.

