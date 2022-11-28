Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Affidavit: Suspect in East Texas pursuit transporting more than 30 pounds of marijuana

An arrest affidavit has revealed the amount of marijuana allegedly found in a trailer following a high-speed chase through two East Texas counties.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit has revealed the amount of marijuana allegedly found in a trailer following a high-speed chase through two East Texas counties.

Rick Dixon, 61, of North Fork, California is accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase beginning in Van Zandt County and ending in Smith County. According to the arrest affidavit, a Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop after learning the trailer Dixon’s vehicle was towing was reported stolen. However, Dixon then allegedly fled the deputy at a high rate of speed until the pursuit ended in Smith County. The affidavit states that a search of the trailer resulted in the seizure of a “large amount of illegal narcotics,” later revealed to be 31 pounds of marijuana after it was weighed.

Dixon has been charged in Smith County with evading arrest, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance >=400 grams and theft of property. His collective bond total is $1,550,000.

Dixon apparently was arrested on similar charges in California one month prior to his alleged actions in East Texas. San Bernardino County records was charged with two counts of evading arrest, one count of obstruction and one count of transporting marijuana. He was released on Oct. 22 after posting bond.

