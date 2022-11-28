Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting

Shooting near Walmart on 114th and Quaker
Shooting near Walmart on 114th and Quaker(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock.

Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shots fired call near the Walmart on 114th Street and Quaker Avenue.

One person was found with serious injuries and was taken to UMC.

No one has been arrested at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
A 28-year-old man was rescued after falling off a cruise ship and surviving 15 hours at sea.
Man stranded at sea rescued by U.S. Coast Guard, pilot from Lindale
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside Longview ER
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Officers found the man to be armed with a gun, and he allegedly confronted them before being...
UPDATE: Man allegedly held wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville officer involved shooting

Latest News

East Texas Ag News: Growing snow peas at home
As people ramp up shopping for the holidays, criminals are ready to take advantage of those who...
Tyler police department gives tips to avoid shopping scams this holiday season
Kadarius Neal, 27, of Rusk.
Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident
Travel experts share tips ahead of Travel Deals Tuesday.
Travel experts share tips ahead of Travel Deals Tuesday
Woman, child shot inside Marshall apartment early Monday