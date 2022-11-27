Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today, finally a day with no rain and some sunshine! Temperatures start off this morning in the 40s, but we’ll warm into the low and mid 60s for highs this afternoon. This evening, partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 50s, dropping into the 40s overnight. Monday will be another dry and mostly sunny day. Highs across the area should return to the mid and upper 60s, and we may even see a few areas in the 70s. On Tuesday, highs will be a little more widespread, though this will not last long. Our next storm system and cold front arrive on Tuesday, bringing the chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

There is a chance we could see a few strong to severe storms in East Texas, but the higher severe weather threat is to our east - in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. The cold front will move into the area early Wednesday, dropping our morning temps back into the 40s, and will keep highs in the low 50s for Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday morning, our lows will be back in the 30s. For Friday and the weekend, skies are looking mostly cloudy with chances for rain. Temperatures will be close to our seasonal norms for this time of year, maybe even a bit warmer. I hope you’ve been able to enjoy the holiday(s) this past week and have had a great weekend. Have a blessed Sunday.

