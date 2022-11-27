Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a cloudy, rainy Saturday, the forecast for the rest of the weekend is looking very nice. We’ll start our Sunday off chilly in the 40s but will quickly warm into the 60s thanks to ample sunshine. A weak cold front will partially move into portions of East Texas late tomorrow, leading to a more northwesterly shift in the winds later in the day, but will not put much of an impact on our temperatures as we will only drop into the lower 40s Monday morning before south winds immediately return and allow us to climb back into the middle to upper 60s in the afternoon. Dry conditions persist through Sunday and Monday, but then the forecast gets a bit more complicated Tuesday-Wednesday of next week. There are PLENTY of “mights and maybes” for our next round of showers and storms, so for now we’ll stick with the basics. The SPC has MOST of East Texas under a 15% shot at strong to severe storms, and a 30% shot at significant severe weather along and east of the Texas/Louisiana state line. For now, most models show most of the severe weather favoring Louisiana and areas east, but we very well might end up being the “starting gates” for this round of severe storms Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night, so we should all remain weather alert and keep an eye out for more info. Once a strong cold front clears us very, very early Wednesday morning, skies will clear, and temperatures will drop down quite a bit. Likely some patchy frost by Thursday morning, then another quick warm up back into the middle 60s by next Saturday. The weather rollercoaster is looking to make another lap through ETX this week. Y’all be ready for a little bit of everything this week!

