Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Visit Tyler hosts small business pop-up shop

Visit Tyler host the 2nd annual small business pop-up shop.
Visit Tyler host the 2nd annual small business pop-up shop.(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In 2010, American Express started a nationwide campaign called Small Business Saturday in order to help small businesses gain exposure and to inspire consumers to shop within their own communities during the holiday season.

The Visit Tyler Visitor Center and Boutique Shop hosted a special Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Shop inside the Plaza Tower in downtown Tyler today.

“When you shop local, and you shop specifically in Tyler, you’re getting something that you can’t really get anywhere else. It’s only found here,” said Shari Lee, the president of Visit Tyler.

Lee said this national event brings value to the community by offering unique, local handcrafted items.

“It brings about 23 billion dollars into the small business economy,” said Lee.

Americans all around the nation celebrate Small Business Saturday every year, the day after Black Friday.

A total of 17 vendors from local small businesses within Tyler participated in the pop-up shop that Lee said will continue to take place annually.

“We’re hoping that this can build from year to year, that people look forward to coming out on Saturday, coming to the downtown area and finding something unique for their family for Christmas,” said Lee.

Many vendors displayed unique items they created themselves, such as spices, dry rubs, homemade pet snacks, photography, apparel and other unique finds.

“We’re a very unique city; we’re not like everyone else, and so what you come in and what you find is different than what you find anywhere else. It’s really special and unique. We get to do that here,” Lee said.

Among the vendors is Brendon Johnson, the owner of Piney Woods Pets, along with his wife.

They started off purchasing treats from a woman who formerly owned the business until she decided to hand it over and move to Corpus Christi.

“Since then, it’s been a fun, real fun journey, and we’ve increased our treats and added bandanas,” said Johnson.

The owners of Piney Woods Pets currently make treats at their home and are hoping to eventually move into a shop.

The vendor fees earned by Visit Tyler will be used towards hosting next year’s small business Saturday pop-up shop.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
On Thursday, they'll all have dinner at Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's family home.
Grandma and stranger who met through mistaken text celebrate 7th Thanksgiving together
Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several...
Police: 2 killed, 16 injured after stolen car crashes
Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas

Latest News

With small businesses you quite often get something unique.
Longview holds ‘Shop Small Business Saturday’
With small businesses you quite often get something unique.
WebXtra: Longview holds ‘Shop Small Business Saturday’
A young girl looks at a special display of model Loblolly Trains in Nacogdoches.
Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display for public viewing
Hiway 80 Mission toy drive
East Texas mission begins annual holiday toy drive