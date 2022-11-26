Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Rangers investigating after McKinney police shoot & kill man

By ALEX KELLER
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Officers shot and killed a man in McKinney this afternoon after, police claim, he threatened his mother with an axe and tried to flee.

McKinney police said that at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Medical Center Dr.

A woman called 911 and reported that her 30-year-old son had threatened her while holding an axe, but that she was able to get away safely.

A spokesperson for the department claimed that after police arrived at the Magnolia Ranch apartment, they began chasing the man on foot “and at some point, shots were fired by the officer.” The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was not clear what prompted the officer to shoot and kill the man.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

