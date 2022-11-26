Suspect hospitalized following Jacksonville officer involved shooting
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - An officer involved shooting took place south of Jacksonville, leaving one hospitalized.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced in a social media post that an officer involved shooting took place in the 36,000 block of Highway 69.
All law enforcement officers are safe and one suspect has been transported to a local hospital, the post said.
Officers have asked that drivers use caution if traveling this area of Highway 69.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.