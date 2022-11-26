Suspect hospitalized following Jacksonville officer involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - An officer involved shooting took place south of Jacksonville, leaving one hospitalized.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced in a social media post that an officer involved shooting took place in the 36,000 block of Highway 69.

All law enforcement officers are safe and one suspect has been transported to a local hospital, the post said.

Officers have asked that drivers use caution if traveling this area of Highway 69.

