Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Widespread morning showers and thundershowers, ending early afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Widespread showers and thundershowers with us to start our day. Also having to contend with some fog and limited visibility out there this morning as well. For many of us, temperatures are sitting in the 50s this morning. To sum it up, it is kind of a gloomy start to our Saturday - great indoor Christmas decorating weather. As we enter into the early afternoon, the rain will be moving out of East Texas, and leave behind partly to mostly cloudy skies for us. Temperatures this afternoon should top of in the low 60s across the area. Tonight, clearing skies with temperatures falling into the 40s overnight.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny day, with highs in the low 60s. If you are looking for a good time to get your outdoor decorating done, I suggest Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, while we will see a brief warm up into the 70s by Tuesday, we are already tracking the next cold front to bring rain and cooler temperatures to East Texas. This front could bring some strong to severe storms on Tuesday/early Wednesday, and then lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s by Thursday. As we move into the early part of the week, more details on this system will become clear. Until then, have a great Saturday and enjoy your weekend.

