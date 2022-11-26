Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Reports: At least 8 dead in landslide on Italian island

FILE: A sunset is over the Italian Islands of Procida and Ischia in the Bay of Naples, Italy,...
FILE: A sunset is over the Italian Islands of Procida and Ischia in the Bay of Naples, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. A landslide caused by a storm killed at least eight people on the island of Ischia on Nov. 26, 2022.(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MILAN (AP) — A landslide triggered by a storm on the southern Italian island of Ischia has killed at least eight people, Italian Vice Premier Matteo Salvini said Saturday.

The news agency ANSA reported that at least 10 buildings had collapsed and more people are missing, including at least three children.

At least 100 people were stranded in isolated parts of the island, and the mayor urged people to stay at home.

Firefighters were working on rescue efforts. Reinforcements were being sent from nearby Naples, but were encountering difficulties in reaching the island either by motorboat or helicopter due to the weather.

