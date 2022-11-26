Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Longview holds ‘Shop Small Business Saturday’

Brenda Thornhill of Heartisans Market said Small Business Saturday is important because the money stays in the community.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In an age where big box stores seem to draw most of the shoppers, Longview main street hosted “Shop Small Business Saturday.”

The effort started in 2010 as part of a national initiative to promote small business, usually held the Saturday after Black Friday.

An added component this year was bingo. Go to a participating business and get a bingo card. Get it stamped by each of the businesses you visit, and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes.

Statistically, in Texas small businesses account for 99% of the state’s businesses. Part of the allure is with small businesses you quite often get something unique, instead of something mass produced.

Brenda Thornhill of Heartisans Market said Small Business Saturday is important because the money stays in the community.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
On Thursday, they'll all have dinner at Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's family home.
Grandma and stranger who met through mistaken text celebrate 7th Thanksgiving together
Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several...
Police: 2 killed, 16 injured after stolen car crashes
Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas

Latest News

With small businesses you quite often get something unique.
WebXtra: Longview holds ‘Shop Small Business Saturday’
A young girl looks at a special display of model Loblolly Trains in Nacogdoches.
Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display for public viewing
Hiway 80 Mission toy drive
East Texas mission begins annual holiday toy drive
"The owner of a Wreath company laid down wreaths across the cemetery."
Gilmer community seeks donations to lay 500 wreaths across veterans’ graves