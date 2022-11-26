Gun Barrel City police investigate death of 6-year-old boy

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to a report of possible carbon monoxide poisoning and found three children and one adult in need of medical attention.

On Nov. 26 at about 9 a.m., the Gun Barrel City Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of possible carbon monoxide poisoning in the 100 block of Garret Lane, according to a police social media post.

Upon arrival, officers said they located four patients (a 3-year-old female juvenile, 4-year-old male juvenile, 6-year-old male juvenile and a 28-year-old adult female), with the 6-year-old boy unresponsive.

Police, fire and EMS immediately attempted life-saving measures, and the post said all four patients were transported to a local hospital.

Police said the 6-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries, while the 3-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy were transferred to Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth in critical condition. The 28-year-old woman is expected to recover.

The Gun Barrel City Police Department said they requested assistance from the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Taskforce, and the taskforce is leading the investigation.

Authorities said the cause of death is under investigation and asked people to keep the families involved in this tragic incident in their prayers.

