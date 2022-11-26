East Texas mission begins annual holiday toy drive

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As East Texans celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend, the time has come again for one rescue mission to help those who will be in need over the Christmas holiday, particularly children, and toys to make their holidays joyful.

While most East Texans are trying to recover from over-eating at the Thanksgiving meal, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission workers are looking to make Christmas joy for children.

“We have lots of things we’re going to need. Our toy drive is underway for giving toys to children for Christmas in the Longview and Tyler areas,” said mission director Brian Livingston.

They’ll provide thousands of meals to the needy over the holidays, but food is not enough.

“About 600 meals a day is typical for us,” Brian said.

Serving meals to the needy during the holidays is one thing, but the need is great, and the mission doesn’t want children to go without.

Many needy and economically challenged East Texas families are unsure each year if they’ll be able to afford Christmas gifts for their children.

“These are children who are not going to have a Christmas any other way,” Livingston said.

Winter clothes are also accepted.

“Jackets in particular, jackets and coats. Things we don’t get a lot of but there’s a huge need,” Livingston said.

The mission’s annual toy drive is aimed at collecting new and unwrapped toys and other gifts for kids of all ages.

“We do our best to minister to as many people as we can during the holiday season,” said Livingston.

Toy and food donations can be made at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission locations in Tyler and Longview.

