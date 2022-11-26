Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Boil water notice to be issued following pipe break in Overton

(MGN Online)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A main water line has broken and police say it may take longer than usual to repair due to weather conditions and the severity of the break.

The break is in a 10″ water main on FM 850, and once service is restored, affected Overton residents will be under a boil water notice, according to a social media post by the Overton Police Department.

Police recommend using bottled water and have said they will contact the state in an attempt to have water brought in.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
On Thursday, they'll all have dinner at Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's family home.
Grandma and stranger who met through mistaken text celebrate 7th Thanksgiving together
Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several...
Police: 2 killed, 16 injured after stolen car crashes
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing

Latest News

A young girl looks at a special display of model Loblolly Trains in Nacogdoches.
Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display for public viewing
Hiway 80 Mission toy drive
East Texas mission begins annual holiday toy drive
"The owner of a Wreath company laid down wreaths across the cemetery."
Gilmer community seeks donations to lay 500 wreaths across veterans’ graves
Wreaths Across America
Gilmer Community seeks donations to lay 500 wreaths across veterans’ graves