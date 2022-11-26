Boil water notice to be issued following pipe break in Overton

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A main water line has broken and police say it may take longer than usual to repair due to weather conditions and the severity of the break.

The break is in a 10″ water main on FM 850, and once service is restored, affected Overton residents will be under a boil water notice, according to a social media post by the Overton Police Department.

Police recommend using bottled water and have said they will contact the state in an attempt to have water brought in.

