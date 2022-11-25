Victim identified, suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in NW Lubbock
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have a suspect in custody after an early morning stabbing that killed 49-year-old Ruben Garcia.
21-year-old Alexis Court is in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with aggravated assault.
Police were called to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
They found Garcia with stab wounds. He was taken to UMC with serious injuries, and died just after 8 a.m.
Police stated there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.