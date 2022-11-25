East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting off with cloudy skies and some patchy dense fog developing across the area. The fog will be gone by late morning, but clouds hold on much of the day. A few sprinkles are possible, but not much rain today. However, rain will move in tonight and be heavy at times through the morning Saturday. Rain tapers off by Saturday afternoon with some clearing skies overnight. By Sunday, mostly sunny skies return to the forecast with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures stay much more mild through next week with another chance for rain by Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.